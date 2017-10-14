Hanson unites with United Autosports for 2018 European Le Mans Series

Former Tockwith Motorsports driver Phil Hanson will join United Autosports in next year’s European Le Mans Series, as the Anglo-American team adds a second LMP2 entry into the category.

Hanson completed part of the 2017 ELMS season with Tockwith, but the team withdrew from the series following a curious dispute with Hanson – one of his cars was featured in a music video without his authorisation, leading to a split between the two parties.

Currently the reigning Asian Le Mans Series champion in the LMP3 category, 18-year-old Hanson will pilot United Autosports’ second Ligier JS P217 in ELMS, along with further outings in the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“I’m very excited to be racing for reigning European Le Mans Series champions United Autosports next year,” said Hanson.

“The Rolex 24 at Daytona will be my first race in America. Racing at Daytona is a very exhilarating way to start my 2018 season, as it is one of the most famous races in the world.

“I can’t wait to get going.”

Hanson will join European Formula 3 champion-elect Lando Norris in the Daytona lineup, alongside a third driver yet to be announced by the team.

United Autosports made its LMP2 début in ELMS this year, and its #32 Ligier lineup of William Owen, Hugo de Sadeleer and Filipe Albuquerque occupies second in the standings, albeit 18 points behind Oreca runner G-Drive Racing.