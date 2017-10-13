Ilott Takes Pole Double in Germany, Gunther Grabs Final 2017 Pole

Callum Ilott will start on pole position for the first two races of the final race weekend of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship at the Hockenheimring, while Maximilian Günther will end the year with the final pole of the season.
Ilott secured pole position for race one during Friday’s first qualifying session, with the Prema Powerteam driver’s best lap of 1:31.646s ending up 0.159 seconds ahead of Carlin’s Lando Norris.
Norris, who only needs an eighth place finish or better to clinch the title in race one, will have a massive advantage over his one remaining championship contender for the opener, with Günther, who needs to win all three races and hope Norris has three non-scores, down in twelfth.
Joel Eriksson, twice a winner last time out at the Red Bull Ring, will start third on the grid for Motopark for race one, with Jehan Daruvala fourth for Carlin ahead of team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg, who denied Tadasuke Makino of Hitech Grand Prix by just 0.001 seconds for fifth.
Pedro Piquet will start seventh in the leading of the Van Amersfoort Racing entries ahead of Jake Hughes of Hitech Grand Prix, while Nikita Mazepin and Guan Yu Zhou complete the top ten ahead of Ralf Aron and Günther.
Prema Powerteam dominated the second session, which decided the grids for races two and three, with the top three for both races coming from the Italian outfit.
Ilott was quickest overall in the session with a best lap of 1:31.685s, with the Briton being joined on the front row by Günther, who had a much better second qualifying session, as did Zhou in third.
Hughes will start race two from fourth on the grid ahead of Piquet and Eriksson, with Norris down in seventh ahead of Makino, Mazepin and Aron.
Günther and Ilott will switch places on the grid for the final race, with the German’s second best lap of 1:31.961s just 0.013 seconds better than the Britons, while Zhou again will line-up third alongside Hughes.
Eriksson and Norris will line-up on row three ahead of Hitech Grand Prix duo Makino and Mazepin, with Piquet and Aron completing the top ten.
There are two debutants this weekend in Germany, with Felipe Drugovich and Juri Vips joining the field for Van Amersfoort Racing and Motopark respectively. The Brazilian will start fourteenth, eighteenth and nineteenth respectively, while the Estonian will start twenty-first, seventeenth and twentieth.
Hockenheimring Race 1 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|53
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Prema Powerteam
|1:31.646
|2
|31
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:31.805
|3
|1
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|Motopark
|1:31.811
|4
|27
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Carlin
|1:31.853
|5
|62
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Carlin
|1:31.914
|6
|11
|Tadasuke Makino
|JAP
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.915
|7
|5
|Pedro Piquet
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:31.930
|8
|34
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.935
|9
|99
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:31.989
|10
|8
|Guan Yu Zhou
|CHN
|Prema Powerteam
|1:32.015
|11
|7
|Ralf Aron
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.034
|12
|3
|Maximilian Gunther
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:32.075
|13
|25
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:32.206
|14
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.230
|15
|96
|Joey Mawson
|AUS
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.262
|16
|17
|Harrison Newey
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.281
|17
|55
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Motopark
|1:32.527
|18
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Carlin
|1:32.597
|19
|47
|Keyvan Andres Soori
|GER
|Motopark
|1:32.603
|20
|33
|Marino Sato
|JAP
|Motopark
|1:32.993
|21
|4
|Juri Vips
|EST
|Motopark
|1:33.275
Hockenheimring Race 2 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|53
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Prema Powerteam
|1:31.685
|2
|3
|Maximilian Gunther
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:31.956
|3
|8
|Guan Yu Zhou
|CHN
|Prema Powerteam
|1:31.967
|4
|34
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.083
|5
|5
|Pedro Piquet
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.090
|6
|1
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|Motopark
|1:32.135
|7
|31
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:32.163
|8
|11
|Tadasuke Makino
|JAP
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.203
|9
|99
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.215
|10
|7
|Ralf Aron
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.246
|11
|27
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Carlin
|1:32.299
|12
|96
|Joey Mawson
|AUS
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.335
|13
|62
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Carlin
|1:32.455
|14
|25
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:32.469
|15
|55
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Motopark
|1:32.513
|16
|47
|Keyvan Andres Soori
|GER
|Motopark
|1:32.732
|17
|4
|Juri Vips
|EST
|Motopark
|1:32.774
|18
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.804
|19
|33
|Marino Sato
|JAP
|Motopark
|1:32.854
|20
|17
|Harrison Newey
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.899
|21
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Carlin
|1:32.928
Hockenheimring Race 3 Qualifying Result
|POS
|NO.
|DRIVER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|3
|Maximilian Gunther
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:31.961
|2
|53
|Callum Ilott
|GBR
|Prema Powerteam
|1:31.974
|3
|8
|Guan Yu Zhou
|CHN
|Prema Powerteam
|1:32.112
|4
|34
|Jake Hughes
|GBR
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.133
|5
|1
|Joel Eriksson
|SWE
|Motopark
|1:32.143
|6
|31
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|Carlin
|1:32.194
|7
|11
|Tadasuke Makino
|JAP
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.308
|8
|99
|Nikita Mazepin
|RUS
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.329
|9
|5
|Pedro Piquet
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.353
|10
|7
|Ralf Aron
|EST
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1:32.376
|11
|96
|Joey Mawson
|AUS
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.415
|12
|25
|Mick Schumacher
|GER
|Prema Powerteam
|1:32.497
|13
|27
|Jehan Daruvala
|IND
|Carlin
|1:32.506
|14
|55
|David Beckmann
|GER
|Motopark
|1:32.529
|15
|62
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|AUT
|Carlin
|1:32.660
|16
|47
|Keyvan Andres Soori
|GER
|Motopark
|1:32.807
|17
|17
|Harrison Newey
|GBR
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.903
|18
|33
|Marino Sato
|JAP
|Motopark
|1:32.957
|19
|16
|Felipe Drugovich
|BRZ
|Van Amersfoort Racing
|1:32.978
|20
|4
|Juri Vips
|EST
|Motopark
|1:32.987
|21
|21
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|CAN
|Carlin
|1:33.014