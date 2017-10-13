Ilott Takes Pole Double in Germany, Gunther Grabs Final 2017 Pole

Callum Ilott will start on pole position for the first two races of the final race weekend of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship at the Hockenheimring, while Maximilian Günther will end the year with the final pole of the season.

Ilott secured pole position for race one during Friday’s first qualifying session, with the Prema Powerteam driver’s best lap of 1:31.646s ending up 0.159 seconds ahead of Carlin’s Lando Norris.

Norris, who only needs an eighth place finish or better to clinch the title in race one, will have a massive advantage over his one remaining championship contender for the opener, with Günther, who needs to win all three races and hope Norris has three non-scores, down in twelfth.

Joel Eriksson, twice a winner last time out at the Red Bull Ring, will start third on the grid for Motopark for race one, with Jehan Daruvala fourth for Carlin ahead of team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg, who denied Tadasuke Makino of Hitech Grand Prix by just 0.001 seconds for fifth.

Pedro Piquet will start seventh in the leading of the Van Amersfoort Racing entries ahead of Jake Hughes of Hitech Grand Prix, while Nikita Mazepin and Guan Yu Zhou complete the top ten ahead of Ralf Aron and Günther.

Prema Powerteam dominated the second session, which decided the grids for races two and three, with the top three for both races coming from the Italian outfit.

Ilott was quickest overall in the session with a best lap of 1:31.685s, with the Briton being joined on the front row by Günther, who had a much better second qualifying session, as did Zhou in third.

Hughes will start race two from fourth on the grid ahead of Piquet and Eriksson, with Norris down in seventh ahead of Makino, Mazepin and Aron.

Günther and Ilott will switch places on the grid for the final race, with the German’s second best lap of 1:31.961s just 0.013 seconds better than the Britons, while Zhou again will line-up third alongside Hughes.

Eriksson and Norris will line-up on row three ahead of Hitech Grand Prix duo Makino and Mazepin, with Piquet and Aron completing the top ten.

There are two debutants this weekend in Germany, with Felipe Drugovich and Juri Vips joining the field for Van Amersfoort Racing and Motopark respectively. The Brazilian will start fourteenth, eighteenth and nineteenth respectively, while the Estonian will start twenty-first, seventeenth and twentieth.

Hockenheimring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 53 Callum Ilott GBR Prema Powerteam 1:31.646 2 31 Lando Norris GBR Carlin 1:31.805 3 1 Joel Eriksson SWE Motopark 1:31.811 4 27 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:31.853 5 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:31.914 6 11 Tadasuke Makino JAP Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.915 7 5 Pedro Piquet BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:31.930 8 34 Jake Hughes GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.935 9 99 Nikita Mazepin RUS Hitech Grand Prix 1:31.989 10 8 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Powerteam 1:32.015 11 7 Ralf Aron EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.034 12 3 Maximilian Gunther GER Prema Powerteam 1:32.075 13 25 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Powerteam 1:32.206 14 16 Felipe Drugovich BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.230 15 96 Joey Mawson AUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.262 16 17 Harrison Newey GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.281 17 55 David Beckmann GER Motopark 1:32.527 18 21 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Carlin 1:32.597 19 47 Keyvan Andres Soori GER Motopark 1:32.603 20 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:32.993 21 4 Juri Vips EST Motopark 1:33.275

Hockenheimring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POS NO. DRIVER NAT TEAM TIME 1 53 Callum Ilott GBR Prema Powerteam 1:31.685 2 3 Maximilian Gunther GER Prema Powerteam 1:31.956 3 8 Guan Yu Zhou CHN Prema Powerteam 1:31.967 4 34 Jake Hughes GBR Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.083 5 5 Pedro Piquet BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.090 6 1 Joel Eriksson SWE Motopark 1:32.135 7 31 Lando Norris GBR Carlin 1:32.163 8 11 Tadasuke Makino JAP Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.203 9 99 Nikita Mazepin RUS Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.215 10 7 Ralf Aron EST Hitech Grand Prix 1:32.246 11 27 Jehan Daruvala IND Carlin 1:32.299 12 96 Joey Mawson AUS Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.335 13 62 Ferdinand Habsburg AUT Carlin 1:32.455 14 25 Mick Schumacher GER Prema Powerteam 1:32.469 15 55 David Beckmann GER Motopark 1:32.513 16 47 Keyvan Andres Soori GER Motopark 1:32.732 17 4 Juri Vips EST Motopark 1:32.774 18 16 Felipe Drugovich BRZ Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.804 19 33 Marino Sato JAP Motopark 1:32.854 20 17 Harrison Newey GBR Van Amersfoort Racing 1:32.899 21 21 Devlin DeFrancesco CAN Carlin 1:32.928

Hockenheimring Race 3 Qualifying Result