Ilott Takes Pole Double in Germany, Gunther Grabs Final 2017 Pole

Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Callum Ilott will start on pole position for the first two races of the final race weekend of the FIA European Formula 3 Championship at the Hockenheimring, while Maximilian Günther will end the year with the final pole of the season.

Ilott secured pole position for race one during Friday’s first qualifying session, with the Prema Powerteam driver’s best lap of 1:31.646s ending up 0.159 seconds ahead of Carlin’s Lando Norris.

Norris, who only needs an eighth place finish or better to clinch the title in race one, will have a massive advantage over his one remaining championship contender for the opener, with Günther, who needs to win all three races and hope Norris has three non-scores, down in twelfth.

Joel Eriksson, twice a winner last time out at the Red Bull Ring, will start third on the grid for Motopark for race one, with Jehan Daruvala fourth for Carlin ahead of team-mate Ferdinand Habsburg, who denied Tadasuke Makino of Hitech Grand Prix by just 0.001 seconds for fifth.

Pedro Piquet will start seventh in the leading of the Van Amersfoort Racing entries ahead of Jake Hughes of Hitech Grand Prix, while Nikita Mazepin and Guan Yu Zhou complete the top ten ahead of Ralf Aron and Günther.

Prema Powerteam dominated the second session, which decided the grids for races two and three, with the top three for both races coming from the Italian outfit.

Ilott was quickest overall in the session with a best lap of 1:31.685s, with the Briton being joined on the front row by Günther, who had a much better second qualifying session, as did Zhou in third.

Hughes will start race two from fourth on the grid ahead of Piquet and Eriksson, with Norris down in seventh ahead of Makino, Mazepin and Aron.

Günther and Ilott will switch places on the grid for the final race, with the German’s second best lap of 1:31.961s just 0.013 seconds better than the Britons, while Zhou again will line-up third alongside Hughes.

Eriksson and Norris will line-up on row three ahead of Hitech Grand Prix duo Makino and Mazepin, with Piquet and Aron completing the top ten.

There are two debutants this weekend in Germany, with Felipe Drugovich and Juri Vips joining the field for Van Amersfoort Racing and Motopark respectively. The Brazilian will start fourteenth, eighteenth and nineteenth respectively, while the Estonian will start twenty-first, seventeenth and twentieth.

Maximilian Gunther will start race three on pole, but may have already seen his title chances evaporate by then – Credit: FIA Formula 3 European Championship

Hockenheimring Race 1 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:31.646
231Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:31.805
31Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:31.811
427Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:31.853
562Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:31.914
611Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:31.915
75Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:31.930
834Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:31.935
999Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:31.989
108Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:32.015
117Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:32.034
123Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:32.075
1325Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:32.206
1416Felipe DrugovichBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.230
1596Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.262
1617Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.281
1755David BeckmannGERMotopark1:32.527
1821Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:32.597
1947Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:32.603
2033Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:32.993
214Juri VipsESTMotopark1:33.275

Hockenheimring Race 2 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
153Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:31.685
23Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:31.956
38Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:31.967
434Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:32.083
55Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.090
61Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:32.135
731Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:32.163
811Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:32.203
999Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:32.215
107Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:32.246
1127Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:32.299
1296Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.335
1362Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:32.455
1425Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:32.469
1555David BeckmannGERMotopark1:32.513
1647Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:32.732
174Juri VipsESTMotopark1:32.774
1816Felipe DrugovichBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.804
1933Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:32.854
2017Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.899
2121Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:32.928

Hockenheimring Race 3 Qualifying Result

POSNO.DRIVERNATTEAMTIME
13Maximilian GuntherGERPrema Powerteam1:31.961
253Callum IlottGBRPrema Powerteam1:31.974
38Guan Yu ZhouCHNPrema Powerteam1:32.112
434Jake HughesGBRHitech Grand Prix1:32.133
51Joel ErikssonSWEMotopark1:32.143
631Lando NorrisGBRCarlin1:32.194
711Tadasuke MakinoJAPHitech Grand Prix1:32.308
899Nikita MazepinRUSHitech Grand Prix1:32.329
95Pedro PiquetBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.353
107Ralf AronESTHitech Grand Prix1:32.376
1196Joey MawsonAUSVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.415
1225Mick SchumacherGERPrema Powerteam1:32.497
1327Jehan DaruvalaINDCarlin1:32.506
1455David BeckmannGERMotopark1:32.529
1562Ferdinand HabsburgAUTCarlin1:32.660
1647Keyvan Andres SooriGERMotopark1:32.807
1717Harrison NeweyGBRVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.903
1833Marino SatoJAPMotopark1:32.957
1916Felipe DrugovichBRZVan Amersfoort Racing1:32.978
204Juri VipsESTMotopark1:32.987
2121Devlin DeFrancescoCANCarlin1:33.014

