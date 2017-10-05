Jolyon Palmer: “The fans embrace Formula 1 like no other country”

Jolyon Palmer is ready for his second experience of the Japanese Grand Prix, with the Briton looking to better his twelfth place finish of twelve months ago this weekend.

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team racer finished down in fifteenth last weekend in Malaysia after a couple of spins saw him drop away from points-scoring contention, but the former GP2 Series champion is eager to score points at the Suzuka International Racing Course.

Palmer has scored points on only one occasion in 2017, with a sixth place finish coming in the Singapore Grand Prix last month, but he is keen to get going in Japan around a great track and in front of passionate Formula 1 fans.

“It’s an old-school circuit, highly unique especially the first sector which is fast and flowing with quick changes of direction,” said Palmer. “The middle sector is cool with the two Degners, which are quick and crucial to get right.

“130R is mega and the chicane features a good overtaking spot. It’s three challenging, but enjoyable, sectors and I went fairly well there last year, so looking forward to it.

“The fans embrace Formula 1 like no other country and Suzuka is always packed out when F1 is in town. The fans are so passionate, which makes it a special weekend.

“There’s crazy merchandise and crazy hats there and everyone really shows their support. That’s what we love to see! The history of Formula 1 and Japan is well known.”