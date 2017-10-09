Jolyon Palmer: “With one more lap I think we could have had tenth“

Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver Jolyon Palmer ended the Japanese Grand Prix, and his final race with the French squad, out of the points, but believes tenth place would have been possible had the race been one lap longer.

“We had a solid last race, we started from the back and with one more lap, I think we could have had tenth.”

The Brit has had a difficult season, unable to emulate the kind of performances more experienced team-mate Nico Hulkenberg has managed to pull out of the bag, which has seen him score just eight points so far this season, compared to the German’s thirty-four.

His best result of sixth came just two races ago in Singapore, but unfortunately for the Brit; it was all just a little too late.

Palmer’s lackluster showing has culminated in him being replaced by Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr. at the next round of the Formula 1 championship in Texas, a move that was set to take place in 2018, but has been brought forward by Renault, who have been pushing for the Spaniard to join them as soon as possible.

Despite everything that has gone on however, Palmer says he has enjoyed every minute of driving for Renault and helping them accomplish their return to Formula 1, and wishes the team well.

“It’s been a tough season but the team and I have been through a lot, I’ve been here since the start of this new era for the team. We’ve come a long way and I’ve enjoyed it.

“I wish the team all the best in the future.”