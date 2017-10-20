Julien Andlauer chosen as 2018 Porsche Junior for Mobil 1 Supercup campaign

Julien Andlauer has become Porsche Motorsport’s latest Porsche Junior after the Porsche Carrera Cup France nominated him to face up against eight international candidates.

The 18-year-old undertook a two-day selection programme which saw the driver prove their race craft in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup at the Lausitzring racetrack in eastern Germany.

“We’ve made a detailed analysis of the data and results from the shootout. Of the nine participants, Julien Andlauer impressed us the most. He’s very young and he has a lot of talent. We’re looking forward to working with him,” says Jennifer Biela-Moll, Porsche Motorsport Junior Programme.

Along with driving skills, fitness, technical understanding and media handling was all taken in to consideration before the decision was made to choose Andlauer.

For 2018, Andlauer will received a funding package totalling €225,000 towards a Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup campaign.

“We’re delighted to welcome the very talented racing driver Julien Andlauer to the Supercup. The Porsche one-make cups are the ideal launching platform into a professional racing career,” says the Head of Porsche’s one-make cups, Michael Dreiser.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be chosen as the Porsche Junior. My father and I watched the two Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup races at Spa-Francorchamps this year. It was extremely impressive. The Supercup is a big challenge for me,” says Andlauer.

Outside of the car, Andlauer has various hobbies, including fitness, “I’m a big fan of boxing. The sport uses the whole body and it improves reflexes. Mixed martial arts boxer Connor McGregor is one of my biggest idols. He lives the sport and is very ambitious.”