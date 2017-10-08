Kevin Magnussen: “I don’t think we could’ve hoped for better”

Haas F1 Team’s Kevin Magnussen climbed from twelfth place on the grid to finish today’s Japanese Grand Prix in eighth place.

Both he and team-mate Romain Grosjean finished inside the top ten, gaining some all important points for the team and moving them one point clear of the Renault Sport Formula 1 Team into seventh place in the Constructor’s Championship.

Magnussen finished in eighth to Grosjean’s ninth, but doesn’t believe that there was any way that the team could have extracted any more from the cars.

“I enjoyed my race,” commented Magnussen. “We maximized our potential as a team getting P8 and P9 and scoring points, so I’m happy for us.”

Magnussen has been involved in several incidents with other drivers during the season, and had a messy race last weekend in Malaysia where he angered McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team‘s Fernando Alonso with his over-aggressive driving style.

He has also had run-ins with Nico Hulkenberg earlier in the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix, which led to an infamous and amusing confrontation in the media pen, but he felt as though today’s race afforded him the luck that allowed him into the points.

“I feel I’ve had some good races lately, but just haven’t had that bit of luck that I needed to get the points,” said Magnussen. Today, it worked out. Hopefully, I can keep this going and score more points over the last bit of the season.

“Results like today are definitely not easy to get. You need to get everything right, and I think we did today, so well done to the team.”