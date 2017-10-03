Kevin Magnussen: “We didn’t have the pace to properly do something today “

Haas F1 Team driver Kevin Magnussen says although he was able to make some places up at the start of the Malaysian Grand Prix, they did not really have the pace to get into the points on Sunday.

For the majority of the race, the Dane was managing his tyres, and just trying to stay out there for as long as possible, which made it a long old race for the 24-year-old.

“I got a decent start and made some positions on the first lap. I just tried to hold on, really. We didn’t have the pace to properly do something today. It was a long race.”

Coming into contact with Renault Sport Formula 1 Team driver Jolyon Palmer at Turn 1, after the Briton span ahead of him, also did not help matters.

However, Magnussen says he spoke to Palmer after the race, and was happy that it was just a racing incident, following his explanation of events.

“I chatted to Jolyon (Palmer) after the race when we got out of the cars.

“It’s always difficult to know what actually happened when you’re out there, but he told me what happened about losing his rear end.”

Magnussen’s driving etiquette was once again brought into question this weekend, when he came up against McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team driver Fernando Alonso on lap 33.

The Spaniard dived up the inside of the Dane at Turn 1, having received DRS on the main straight, but Magnussen had other ideas, fighting back on the exit and squeezing Alonso up against the kerb at Turn 2, causing the pair to make light contact.

Following the incident, Alonso was heard on team radio saying “What an idiot! Hülkenberg was right!”.

The Spaniard was referring to the Renault driver’s comments that Magnussen was an “asshole” earlier in the season, but Magnussen retorted at that time “I am not here to make friends; I am here to get results”.