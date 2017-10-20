Kimi Raikkonen: “I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be strong here“

Scuderia Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen says there is no reason why the Italian squad should not be competitive at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

In order to take advantage of their strong pace and performance however, the Finn feels they need to get things together earlier in the weekend going forward.

“From tomorrow on we’ll start to understand our level of competitiveness. I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t be strong here, but we must wait and see.

“We need to put things together better in the early part of the weekend and make sure that we can be up there all the time.”

Despite a tough couple of races for Ferrari of late, Raikkonen says they must look at the positives rather than focus on the negatives, and having a SF70-H on the front row for each of those difficult grand prix, has given the squad confidence that things are improving.

Finishing races is key however, and the Finn says they have to ensure they are doing that on a more regular basis.

“In the last races we had some difficulties, but let’s not forget that in every one of them we’ve had a Ferrari car on the first row of the grid in qualifying.

“So, the atmosphere and the approach in the team haven’t changed and I can’t find a reason why they should have.

“Obviously we have to understand and fix the issues; we need to minimize them and finish the races first of all, otherwise you pay a high price.

“But this all is part of racing, it’s not the first time it happens and it won’t be the last.”

According to Raikkonen, the difficulties experienced across the last few rounds have brought the team closer together, and have only strengthened their resolve.

“We keep on working together as a team, even more closely now”.