Lance Stroll: “I am very happy with the end result”

Lance Stroll completed his first, and possibly last, Malaysian Grand Prix with a fighting drive to eighth on Sunday, enjoying a battle with team-mate Felipe Massa as the duo gave the Williams Martini Racing squad only their third two-car points finish of 2017.

The Canadian said the race was everything he was expecting it to be, and he was content with his performance as he managed his tyres well and fought right until the chequered flag, even if his battle with his team-mate cost both of them in the fight against Stoffel Vandoorne.

“It was hot and now I know what everyone was talking about what it is like racing here in Malaysia,” said Stroll.

“I am very happy with the end result, which was fantastic, coming eighth from thirteenth, having great pace throughout the race, having a good fight all through the race, managing my tyres, and eighth and ninth being a great result for the team.”

Stroll’s weekend ended with a bizarre clash with Sebastian Vettel on the slowing down lap, with the Canadian feeling the German was pushing too hard like he thought the race was still going.

“At the end I was on the in lap, on my normal line, picking up rubber, doing all my switch changes, shutting down the car and Sebastian came flying by me, pushing round the outside like the race was still on,” said Stroll.