Lewis Hamilton: “A solid start to the weekend”

Lewis Hamilton ended both Friday Practice sessions at the Circuit of the Americas with the quickest time, with the Briton continuing his strong run of form that has seen him take a fifty-nine-point lead in the championship standings.

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team racer, who can clinch the title this weekend if he wins the race and Sebastian Vettel finishes outside the top six, set the pace in the wet but drying opening session on Friday morning before hitting the front in the all-dry afternoon session, his 1:34.668s almost four-tenths quicker than anyone else.

Hamilton says that despite being fastest on Friday, there are still things to improve, but there is a solid base to begin the weekend from.

“It’s been an interesting day with lots of ups and downs in terms of how the track has moved around and how the car feels,” said Hamilton. “But overall the car was feeling good.

“There are lots of areas we can improve on, but generally it feels like a solid platform and a solid start to the weekend.”

Hamilton admitted it was an amazing feeling to have so many fans join him for the fan signing session on Friday, and he is excited to have their backing for the rest of the weekend.

“It was amazing to have so much support at the fan signing today and also arriving at the track yesterday,” said Hamilton. “I seem to have a lot of support out here, which I am super grateful for.

“I’m excited to see everyone tomorrow.”