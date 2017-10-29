Marcus Ericsson: “It was a good effort by the team”

Marcus Ericsson missed out on his first visit to Q2 of 2017 by just under three-tenths of a second at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, but the Sauber F1 Team driver was satisfied with his performance during Saturday’s Qualifying session.

The Swede will move up two spots on the grid to fourteenth on the grid when the two McLaren Honda Formula 1 Team drivers take their grid penalties for unscheduled engine changes, but for Ericsson it was a positive day in Mexico City and one of the most competitive days of the season for the Sauber team.

“It was a good day,” said Ericsson, who is the only full-time driver in 2017 yet to score a point. “We continued to build on the practice sessions from yesterday and took the right steps on the set-up of the car to be more competitive.

“It was a good effort by the team as we managed to get the maximum out of the car in qualifying. I am also satisfied with my final lap in qualifying – it was a nice one, and it was not too far off of Q2.

“We go into tomorrow’s race with a positive feeling.”