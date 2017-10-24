Marcus Ericsson: “The race was one of my best this year”

Despite seeing his run without a point continue at the Circuit of The Americas on Sunday, Marcus Ericsson felt the whole weekend at the American circuit was a positive one for both himself and his Sauber F1 Team.

The Swede, who last scored points in the Italian Grand Prix of 2015, had one of his most competitive outings for a while, fighting with a number of drivers around him before ultimately finishing down in fifteenth position after a collision with Kevin Magnussen left him with a broken front wing for the final laps.

Ericsson hopes that the surprise turn of competitiveness for his Sauber team continues into this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix as he aims to end the season on a high.

“It was a good weekend for us,” said Ericsson. “We could fight with our direct competitors throughout most of the race, and were able to keep up a good pace.

“Unfortunately, it became difficult to keep that up after having a collision towards the end of the race. Overall, the weekend was positive, and the race was one of my best this year.

“That’s definitely a good step forward, and we have to continue making progress to return stronger in Mexico.”