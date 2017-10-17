McLaren/Honda Break-up ‘the Right Decision’ – Mansour Ojjeh

Mansour Ojjeh, co-owner of the McLaren F1 Team, says the breakdown between the Woking-based team and their Honda engine suppliers will ultimately be good for both parties, even if the results have not reached the level of expectation in the past three seasons.

McLaren will switch to Renault power units from 2018 in a multi-year deal, with Ojjeh likening the current partnership with Honda as a marriage with ‘irreconcilable differences’, with the decision to split with the Japanese manufacturer the right decision.

Despite their split, Ojjeh is happy that Honda will remain in Formula 1 as an engine supplier, with the Scuderia Toro Rosso outfit running with the Japanese power unit from 2018, and he feels that in their three years together, Honda did everything they could to be a great partner to McLaren.

“I don’t think I have to explain it’s been tough,” said Ojjeh to GP Gazette. “It’s been tough for them also. I don’t think it was a lack of effort, and I don’t think it was a lack of effort on our part. It just didn’t work.

“It was obviously not good for them, and not good for us. So in that case we each have to try something else. I hope it works out for them, and I hope it works out for us.

“Don’t forget, they could be great competitors. I’m happy that they’re staying in the sport. But sometimes things just don’t work out between partners.

“It’s like irreconcilable differences in a marriage or something. I think it’s the right decision that we go our ways. But as a team, we’re looking forward to a change.

“They’ve done as much as they could. And we’ve done as much as we could, and it didn’t work. What happens as the consequences is for them and us. We’re both a little bit in the same predicament, if you want.”