Mercedes’ Andy Cowell: “Ferrari have been formidable opponents”

Andy Cowell feels the achievement of the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team winning a fourth consecutive Constructors’ Championship is ‘awesome’, particularly due to Scuderia Ferrari raising their game and giving them a great battle all season long.

Cowell, the Managing Director of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrains, says the effort of everyone within the team is ‘humbling to see’, and it is a great reward for all to see Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas bring home the results to ensure the title returned to the German marquee.

“It is an awesome achievement – and it has been a tough year,” said Cowell. “Ferrari have been formidable opponents and that has been energizing for all of us.

“Everybody has raised their game, pushed really hard and been driven to make sure that we secure another championship. The effort that goes in at the factories – day in any day out, seven days a week – is very humbling to see, and that’s what puts this total car together and delivers these results.

“The team effort, the combination of Brackley, Brixworth and all the individual departments and teams, they’re all focused on one thing: making the race car as quick as possible in qualifying and over the race distance.

“It is that tireless, relentless obsession that pays off and that’s what binds us together.”