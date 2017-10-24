Mercedes’ Toto Wolff: “Bringing it home feels just super”

Toto Wolff feels it is an ‘unbelievable’ feeling after seeing the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team clinched their fourth consecutive World Constructors’ Championship at the Circuit of The Americas on Sunday.

Lewis Hamilton’s ninth win of the season was enough for Mercedes to score enough points to take the title ahead of Scuderia Ferrari, while Valtteri Bottas has also chipped in this season, taking two wins and a whole host of top five finishes in his first year with the team.

Wolff, the Head of Mercedes-Benz Motorsport, says the team enjoy doing what they do, and winning four a fourth season in a row, particularly after the rule changes that came into effect ahead of the 2017 campaign, is a great feeling.

“When we set our objectives, it was to win both championships and to be the first team to do it through a regulation change like this,” said Wolff. “To achieve it here in Austin with three races to go feels unbelievable.

“The fact is that we have a really great dynamic in the team, we enjoy doing what we do and bringing it home feels just super.”

The team has not had it all their own way in 2017, with difficult days and difficult race weekends, such as in Monaco back in May, but it is those kind of days that the team plays to their strengths, with Wolff revealing it is those painful days that ensure the team continue to work on improving their car.

“We have a motto in our team: Difficult days are the days that our competitors will regret,” revealed Wolff. “The painful experiences just make you so much stronger.

“If you keep calm, analyse what happened, and try to improve, it’s just adding to your knowledge and adding to your strength. We’ve seen that happening all through the years, particularly this year we’ve had those painful experiences, and they are part of the development of the team.”