Mexican Welcome “Among Best In The World” – Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso expects to start at the back of the grid for the 2017 Mexican Grand Prix following his latest retirement in the United States but the Spaniard looks forward to racing in a country he says he loves.

Like all the drivers, Alonso extends his sympathies to those affected by the recent earthquake in Mexico and hopes Formula One can support its fans and those affected.

“It’s very important that we head to Mexico with everybody in our thoughts that has been affected by the recent earthquake, and show them as much support as we possibly can at this really difficult time.

“The welcome we receive in Mexico City is among the best in the world – you can really feel the warmth of the fans all around the circuit, especially in the arena section, and the support is unbelievable. For me, it’s nice to be able to arrive in a country, travel to the hotel and check in using my own language! But seriously, I love Mexico and the Mexican people, and I hope we can put on the show they deserve.”

Alonso will likely be putting on a show from the back of the grid in Mexico as he expects to start last following his most recent retirement. Alonso though, remains positive following upgrades trialed in the USA.

“It will surely be a challenging weekend for us as I’m expecting to start from the back of the grid due to the engine issue we had in Austin. It’s also a track where we often struggle with traffic, which makes overtaking difficult.

“But, on the positive side, we tested a lot of new components on Friday in the USA which we were very happy with, and we hope to take those forward to use in Mexico.”