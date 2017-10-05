Nico Hülkenberg: “It’s certainly one of the race weekends I look forward to”

Nico Hülkenberg is eager to get his Japanese Grand Prix weekend underway as the Suzuka International Racing Course is amongst the best to drive on the Formula 1 calendar.

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team racer endured a tough Malaysian Grand Prix last weekend, finishing down in sixteenth position, but he is looking to put that behind him in Japan, a venue he has scored points in each of the past five seasons.

“Japan is very special,” admitted Hülkenberg. “The fans are amazing, they are among the most enthusiastic out of all the places we visit. They are super supportive; day, night, whatever the weather.

“It’s certainly one of the race weekends I look forward to. I have a fairly decent and consistent record around Suzuka, so I’m looking forward to getting out there and hopefully continuing the run.”

Hülkenberg says it is always a pleasure to get the corners right at Suzuka, and it will be an even bigger thrill this season thanks to the higher downforce levels of the 2017 Formula 1 machines and his own RS17 Renault.

“I love coming to Japan as Suzuka is one of the best tracks to drive on the calendar,” said Hülkenberg. “It has a good flow, it’s very quick but a nice feeling. You can be quite aggressive in places.

“It’s quite up and down, which you don’t really see on TV. 130R is flat out, a big corner and a lot of fun. This year’s cars will be a cool sight to see there! It’s a great pleasure to nail these corners.”