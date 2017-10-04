Ollie Jackson: “I’d Love to Return Again Next Season”

Ollie Jackson would conclued the 2017 British Touring Car Championship season with a double points score at Brands Hatch GP as he thanked his AmD Tuning team for a strong season.

Jackson was mostly anonymous for the weekend, but remained consistent throughout as he picked up a fourteenth in race one, before recording a fifteenth and sixteenth in the subsequent encounters. This was an improvement for the Tamworth racer who had only managed twenty-sixth in qualifying.

“Race day was a great turnaround from qualifying,” he said. “We got the car working and took a big step forwards that allowed us to push into the points. It’s a shame we couldn’t get higher into the top ten but then race three was a bit of a lottery with the conditions. We could have scored again there but there was a bit of contact that cost us the opportunity to get more points.



“It’s been an up and down season but from where we started, I think we’ve made loads of progress and picked up some good results. I’ll look back on the season in a positive manner and I think we’ve done a good job as a team. The boys have been fantastic and the prep work they have done has been second to none.



“I’d love to return again next season and I feel that if we get a decent testing programme under our belt, we could really be in the mix for some good results from the very start in 2018.”

Team boss Shaun Hollamby said he was pleased with the way the season and predicted that good things lie ahead as a result of the progress made during the season.

“It’s good to end the year with more points on the board and both drivers have done a good job again,” he said refering to Jackson and rookie driver Ant Whorton-Eales. “The BTCC is so tight that is hard to make up places but that is what they both did and they showed that we have good pace in the Audi once again.



“Given the progress we have made this season, I think that we can look forward to going into 2018 with a car that is regularly capable of challenging for the top ten and can hope to secure some top results.”