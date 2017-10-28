Olsen and Campbell snatch last pole places of 2017 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup season

On an even playing field, as the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup competitors headed out for qualifying for the two final races of the season it was two rookie drivers who took advantage of the situation, as Dennis Olsen and Matt Campbell headed to the top of the time sheets for the two grids.

Porsche Junior Dennis Olsen holds the top spot for the first race of the weekend that will take place later today, the Norwegian complained of issues with the front end of his Porsche, despite securing pole position for the first race and third place for the second.

Championship leader Michael Ammermüller could only manage third and second fastest but will still be in a strong position to defend his narrow championship margin if he can get a good start.

Matt Campbell starts the firstace alongside Olsen and from pole position tomorrow in the FACH-Auto-Tech car.

Double Porsche Carrera Cup GB champion Dan Cammish is in the hunt for third place in the championship, and will start the first race from fifth and fourth for the Lechner squad.

An impressive performance from the recently announced Porsche Junior from France, Julien Andlauer sees him start alongside Cammish in the opening race.

Elsewhere Josh Webster starts in sixth and eighth positions, Paul Rees took two nineteenth positions and Tom Sharp starts twenty-third and twenty-second.

In the B class, Roar Lindland showed his intentions after dominating the class qualifying, he is currently third in the standings, only four points behind championship leader Egidio Perfetti.