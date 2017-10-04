Peugeot and Loeb Confirm Increased Involvement in World RX for 2018

The 2018 FIA World Rallycross Championship has seen its first Manufacturer entry confirmed today as Peugeot announced its plans for next season.

The French Manufacturer has announced that there will be increased involvement in its World RX programme as they seek to win their first ever Drivers World Championship and their second Teams World Championship since 2015. Team Peugeot-Hansen currently lie in second place in the Teams Championship ahead of the final round of the 2017 season, the World RX of South Africa.

Peugeot have also confirmed that nine time WRC Champion and 2016 World RX of Latvia winner Sebastien Loeb will return to drive for them next year. Loeb will enter his third year of World RX competition with Peugeot in 2018 and the target for him is a clear run at taking the Drivers World Championship.

Peugeot brand’s Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Philippe Imparato explained the decision further, adding that the 208 WRX will see its fifth season of competition.

“The goal of the 2018 season will be to win the title. To this end, we are strengthening the developments initiated by Peugeot Sport and studying the sports management system implemented by the Hansen family since 2014.”

“The Peugeot 208’s presence is fully justified in a spectacular and telegenic championship that offers international visibility to the Peugeot Sport team’s know-how. World RX’s global ambitions are in line with Peugeot’s business growth plan outside Europe.”

Both Loeb and Timmy Hansen have taken a total of seven podium finishes during the 2017 season in the updated 208 WRX whilst Kevin Hansen has been putting in stunning performances in the 2016 208 WRX against newer machinery.

However there has been no official confirmation so far of which team will run the 2018 Peugeot programme and who will join Loeb as a team-mate for next year.