Pierre Gasly: “I was struggling quite a bit with the car “

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly was disappointed with his performance at the Japanese Grand Prix, after struggling with the STR12 throughout the race.

The Frenchman had been looking forward to racing at a track he had already competed at during the Japanese Super Formula Series earlier this season, but despite his best efforts, he was unable to find the performance to allow him to fight for position, and move up the order.

Gasly felt the team were lacking some pace on Sunday, and found it extremely difficult to run behind other cars, or to make any overtaking manoeuvres. A big lock-up as he struggled with driveability, forced the Frenchman into an early pit stop having ruined his tyres, and that only added to his woes.

Despite the tough race however, Gasly has vowed to keep pushing and will work hard to improve his performance the next time he gets behind the wheel.

“It was quite a difficult race, I’m a bit disappointed. The overall pace was not great today, and I was struggling quite a bit with the car.

“I still tried to do my best and, at one point, I was doing well to keep behind a Haas, but as soon as I started to close the gap it became too difficult to stay behind or try to overtake.

“Then, after a massive lock-up, we had to pit earlier than expected… so definitely not an easy one, that’s for sure, but we’ll keep pushing!

“We now have to analyse today’s race and try to improve the overall performance.”