Pierre Gasly: “Suzuka is a really impressive circuit”

Scuderia Toro Rosso driver Pierre Gasly is looking forward to returning to Japan, where he has been contesting the countries Super Formula series this year.

The Suzuka International Racing Course is a track the Frenchman knows well; having tested there in the winter, as well as it being the venue for the first round of the Japanese Super Formula season, and it is definitely a track he liked the layout of.

“As I am racing in Japan this year, I first came to Suzuka this winter, for some Super Formula series testing. It wasn’t much, just two half days. Then I had the first round of the season here.

“It’s a really impressive circuit, with some incredible high speed parts and the fantastic first sector.”

The 21-year-old considers it to be one of his best-loved tracks now, despite the fact that it also holds sad memories, because of the tragic event that led to the death of his good friend Jules Bianchi.

“It is now one of my favourite tracks, even though it also has a sad place in my heart because of what happened to Jules (Bianchi) in 2014.”

Japan is a location Gasly loves, having now spent plenty of time in the country, but the best is yet to come as he gets ready to race there in a Formula 1 machine for the first time.

“I have enjoyed my time in Japan. In fact, I find myself liking it more and more, especially because of their culture and the way the people are so polite, and how they treat one another. It’s nice and yet so different to anything I have experienced before.

“I have enjoyed discovering it and now I look forward to my F1 race weekend there.”