Pierre Gasly Wants USGP Chance Over Super Formula Title Decider

Pierre Gasly, who made his Formula One debut in the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix, says that he would rather contest the 2017 United States Grand Prix than the Super Formula title decider in Japan on the same weekend.

Gasly finished fourteenth at Sepang for Scuderia Toro Rosso where he replaces Daniil Kvyat before making his full-time career start in 2018. The Frenchman is due to drive in this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix but it’s yet to be confirmed if he will compete in the race after in Austin because of the Super Formula finale clash.

Having won the 2016 GP2 title, Gasly has won two races in his first season of Super Formula as is just halp-a-point behind championship leader Hiroaki Ishiura with one race remaining.

“A title is always important,” Gasly told motorsport.com. “After winning GP2, if I can win Super Formula, that would be great.

“But if I can race in Austin that would be even more amazing. We will see.

“If I can finish the year in F1, I will finish the year in F1. It’s my final target, it’s exactly where I want to be – in Formula 1.

“It would be really useful experience. I keep learning in the car and feeling more confident so every lap I can get with the team will be useful for the future.”

Although not yet confirmed, Gasly is strongly suspected to replace Carlos Sainz Jr. at Toro Rosso next year, a link strengthened by Gasly’s current relationship with Honda as the team prepare to switch from Renault to Honda power units from 2018.

Asked if Toro Rosso had discussed the 2018 seat with him, Gasly replied: “[We] didn’t talk about it at the moment.

“They know what I think about it. If it was up to me, I would have already signed a contract.

“The only thing I can do is focus on my job and try to do the best I can. Last year was a good season.

“I went to Japan and tried to do my best there. I had a really good opportunity with Toro Rosso [last] weekend. I’m just trying to do my best.”