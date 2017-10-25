Pirelli’s Mario Isola: “There will be some learning to do with the Ultrasoft”

For the first time, Pirelli Motorsport will bring the Ultrasoft compound to the Mexican Grand Prix, with the tyre manufacturer going a compound softer in 2017 compared to 2016.

It is the second season in a row they have done this, with the first race at the circuit in 2015 utilising the three hardest compounds, whilst this year they will bring the three softest, and Mario Isola, the Head of Car Racing at Pirelli, says teams will need to learn again how to adjust to the circuit with different rubber.

Isola says this has been done to try and make the race a more exciting affair, and nine drivers have chosen ten sets of the Ultrasoft tyre this weekend, the maximum number allowed.

“In Mexico, we again maintain our principle of bringing softer compounds than last year whenever possible, in the pursuit of increased performance and more exciting races,” said Isola.

“This is actually the second consecutive year that we are bringing a new tyre to Mexico, as last year the Supersoft was nominated there for the first time.

“Only two races have been run on the current version of the track before, so it’s not one of the venues that the teams are most familiar with. This means that there will be some learning to do with the Ultrasoft in particular during free practice.”

