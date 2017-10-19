Porsche Carrera Cup Australia 2018 season revving up with sell-out grid announced

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia has already sold out for the 2018 season, with all 24 brand new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars being snapped up by drivers and teams.

With the demand being so high for the new cars, Porsche Cars Australia will make two more 911 GT3 Cup’s available that had previously been set aside for the Porsche Sport Driving School to Carrera Cup.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’re fully subscribed for the 2018 Carrera Cup season, especially as we have not yet completed the current Porsche racing season,” said Porsche Cars Australia Director of Marketing & Motorsport, Toni Andreevski.

“Porsche has built a strong foundation for Carrera Cup over the past few seasons and the forthcoming introduction of the new 911 GT3 Cup race car has been the catalyst for many customers to commit to the 2018 Carrera Cup season.

The 2018 entry list is looking fiercely competitive as more semi-professional drivers join the series, with a 50/50 split between Pro and Pro-Am racers.

“Porsche prides itself on having one of the most professionally run motor racing series which competes at Australia’s best motor racing events – the likes of the Adelaide 500, Albert Park, Bathurst and Gold Coast. Add to this the new 911 GT3 Cup car, which has received fantastic reviews from Europe and the United States, and you have what is evidently a hugely enticing product in the motor sport landscape.

“We look forward to ultimately handing over the fleet of 911 GT3 Cup cars in January next year to our 2018 Carrera Cup customers and seeing them on the grid at the 2018 season opening event.”