Red Bull’s Christian Horner: “The front row of the grid is a good place to be”

It was a mixed Qualifying session for Red Bull Racing at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday, with Max Verstappen set to start on the front row whilst Daniel Ricciardo is down in seventh.

Team Principal Christian Horner felt it was an exciting session in Mexico, with Verstappen falling only 0.086 seconds off Sebastian Vettel’s pole position time, and he feels the Dutchman is starting from a good position on the grid.

“A really exciting Qualifying in the last session with different options taken in preparing for the timed laps,” said Horner. “Max did a build lap on his first run and produced a fantastic lap time.

“Unfortunately he wasn’t able to improve on it on the second run, and Sebastian just snuck ahead by eight hundredths of a second, nonetheless starting the Mexican Grand Prix on the front row of the grid is a good place to be.”

Ricciardo had a much more difficult session, struggling more in the low-speed corners compared to his team-mate, but the Australian is a renowned to be good at making overtakes, and Horner expects him to battle through on Sunday.

“Daniel struggled in the low-speed corners comparatively so we need to have a look at that, but we know he’s a great overtaker and he’ll be fighting hard tomorrow,” said Horner.