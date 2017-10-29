Renault’s Alan Permane: “A very straightforward qualifying for us”

The Renault Sport Formula 1 Team enjoyed a relatively straightforward Qualifying session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday, with Nico Hülkenberg and Carlos Sainz Jr. set to start the Mexican Grand Prix from eighth and ninth on the grid.

Alan Permane, the Sporting Director of the Enstone-based team, said all three sessions went to plan, getting through Q1 without too much trouble, and then moving confidently through to Q3 with great laps from both drivers.

With their attention now turning to race day, Permane feels their respective starting positions offer Renault a great opportunity of a first two-car points finish of 2017 as they continue their aim of claiming fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship ahead of both Williams Martini Racing and Scuderia Toro Rosso.

“A very straightforward qualifying for us today, all runs went as planned,” said Permane. “We aimed to get though Q1 with one set, which we did comfortably, and then two sets for each of the other sessions.

“It was good to see both drivers pushing each other all the way through the sessions, getting both cars into Q3 was the target.

“Starting eighth and ninth puts us in a good position to score some points tomorrow.”