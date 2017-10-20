Sebastian Vettel: “The speed is there, so I am optimistic”

Despite picking up some disappointing results and minimal points at the last few races of the 2017 Formula 1 season, Scuderia Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel still believes the Italian squad have plenty of opportunities left to take victory at the remaining races.

The German has every confidence in the car and package Ferrari have provided this year, and the four-time world champion feels as if they are the most improved team in 2017, something he sees as a very positive accolade and a good sign for the future.

“I still think we have a chance, and we only have to stay focused on our job.

“We have a great car and a good package, which could have won the last two races; we didn’t, but this doesn’t mean we don’t have a chance to win the last races.

“So, we need to look at what’s next and focus on the next events. Overall, I think it’s been a very good season for us so far.

“Some people will base their judgement on the last couple of races, which were not so good, but I think we are the team that improved the most this year.

“Probably nobody expected us to be as strong as we have been. So, I think there are many positive aspects.”

Vettel is certain that the Maranello based squad are now headed down the right path, and feels it will not be long before Ferrari become the number one team once again, as long as they remain focused on the future rather than focusing on what has gone on in the past.

“We still have races ahead of us and a strong car and we keep improving. We are going in the right direction and we have clever people on board. So I don’t look at what is already behind us, and I stay focused on what’s ahead of us.”

Sebastian Vettel has not taken victory at the United States Grand Prix since 2013, whilst driving for Red Bull Racing, and Ferrari have not enjoyed that winning feeling in the USA since 2006.

For the German, this weekend’s race could go either way, but knowing he has the pace underneath him, gives Vettel the confidence that he has every chance of being on the money on Sunday.

“As for this weekend, I honestly don’t know what to expect here, but the track is ‘mixed’ and the speed is there, so I am optimistic”.