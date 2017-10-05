Sergio Perez: “I think it should be a good weekend for us”

Sergio Perez feels it will be a great feeling to race around the Suzuka International Racing Course in 2017 machinery, with the higher downforce levels set to make the track even more exciting to drive than in previous years.

The Sahara Force India F1 Team driver finished an excellent sixth last weekend in the Malaysian Grand Prix despite being ill, but the Mexican is excited to return to Japan this weekend aiming for his fourth top ten finish at the circuit in what will be his seventh Japanese Grand Prix.

Perez feels Force India has made good progress with their VJM10 in recent races, with both he and team-mate Esteban Ocon having both scored points in six of the past seven Grand Prix, a run the Mexican wants to continue in Japan.

“The Japanese Grand Prix is one of my favourite weekends of the season,” said Perez. “We receive so much support there: the Japanese fans are amazing and I am really looking forward to meeting all of them.

“There is a Japanese woman who always dresses up in Mexican colours and she even learned Spanish just to talk to me, it’s such a special experience.

“The track itself is amazing. Sector one is the most beautiful sector in the world, with so many quick corners and an incredible flow. It will be impressive to race on it with these high downforce cars.

“I think it should be a good weekend for us because we have made some really good progress with the car in the last few races.”