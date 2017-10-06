Sergio Perez: “The car was working well in the dry“

Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Sergio Perez says the car felt good during Free Practice 1 this morning, but they will be making some changes overnight to maximise their potential in the Japanese Grand Prix.

During the first practice session of the weekend, the team tried to fit in as much dry running as possible in case it would be their only rain free session of the weekend, and the VJM10 appeared to perform well.

“We knew it would be a difficult day because of the weather, so we chose to maximise the morning session to complete as much dry running as we could.

“We did some aero testing and we need to analyse the data to make sure we choose the right direction for tomorrow.

“The car was working well in the dry, but we need to make some changes tonight to make sure I am totally comfortable.”

Free Practice 2 was hit by rain however, and was delayed for around one hour, before the green flag finally got the session underway.

Perez did head out on track for a few laps, just to see how the car performed in wet conditions, and was reasonably happy that they have some data to work from, should it rain on Saturday.

“When the rain arrived this afternoon, I went out to do a few laps just to get a feel for the balance in the wet conditions.

“There was a lot of standing water so we didn’t do many laps, but at least we have run on the wet tyres in case it rains again tomorrow.”