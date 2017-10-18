Sergio Perez: “The race in Austin is one of my favourite weekends of the year”

Sahara Force India F1 Team driver Sergio Perez is looking forward to competing at one of his most loved race weekends on the Formula 1 calendar, the United States Grand Prix.

One of the big plusses of racing in the US for Perez is that his family and friends can come along to support him, making it extremely special.

“The race in Austin is one of my favourite weekends of the year.

“There are so many Mexican fans in the grandstands and the support I feel is just amazing. My family and friends always come to spend time with me at the circuit, which is an added bonus.”

The Mexican also loves the layout of the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) track; with turn one being one of his favourite corners, as well as the Esses in sector 1, which the 27-year-old thinks will be exciting to take on in this year’s cars.

“It’s an interesting circuit with some very exciting corners. I think the Esses in sector one will feel amazing with this year’s cars.

“I also enjoy turn one: it’s very hard to get your braking just right and you can easily miss the blind apex. You can’t really see where you are going until you are at the top of the hill and it’s easy to turn in late and run wide.”

As with every race so far this season, Force India will bring updates to Austin to improve the VJM10, and Perez hopes that will ensure another strong weekend for the Silverstone based squad.

“It’s great that we are still bringing new parts to the car and making progress. The car is working well and Austin should be another chance to score good points.”