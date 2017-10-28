Set-Up Changes Hurt Afternoon Practice in Mexico for Bottas

After topping the opening practice session of the Mexican Grand Prix weekend on Friday, Valtteri Bottas and his Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team went the wrong way with their changes ahead of the second session, and as a result he was unable to better sixth.

The Finn set his best lap of the day during the morning session, with his 1:17.824s almost half a second clear of the rest of the field, but with the aero changes the team made during the interval, he could only muster a 1:18.299s, which was almost have a second down on the pace of Daniel Ricciardo at the head of the field.

After reverting back to the original set-up for the final part of the session, he felt happier, but the concentration at that point was on his long run pace, and as a result he did not attempt a qualifying simulation run.

“First practice was good; I really enjoyed it,” said Bottas. “It is such a fun circuit to drive because it has quite a low grip, so it is definitely challenging.

“We made some set-up changes for FP2 which went in the wrong direction. So in the end of the session we went back to the original set-up.

“For some reason I also struggled to get the tyres to work in the second session. That’s why it didn’t look as good as the first one. But I think it was a positive day overall, I’m looking forward to qualifying.”