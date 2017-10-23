Stroll labels United States Grand Prix weekend ‘Tricky’

Williams Martini Racing’s Lance Stroll was happy with the way the race went at the 2017 United States Grand Prix, but was disappointed to miss out on a points finish.

The young Canadian was lucky to start from fifteenth place after receiving a grid penalty for impeding Romain Grosjean in qualifying; despite being hit with a three place drop, he actually came out one place higher than he qualified due to other drivers receiving penalty points.

“It was okay and a decent race from where we were starting on the grid in fifteenth, but it is always disappointing to finish eleventh with no points.” said Stroll.

Stroll’s forward momentum was cut short after having to pit twice for tyres after suffering issues on track.

“There were a lot of tyre problems and I had to stop twice as I had a lot of degradation, which was a lot more than expected and not ideal.

“We did gain some positions, unfortunately not enough to get us into the points, but passing the two cars of Grosjean and Vandoorne at the end of the race was quite positive.

“Now I am looking forward and hoping for a trouble-free weekend as this one proved tricky after what happened in qualifying.”