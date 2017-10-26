Toyota expected to continue LMP1 programme

Toyota Gazoo Racing have hinted that they are looking to stay in the FIA World Endurance Championship despite their only rivals Porsche pulling out of the series at the end of the year.

Speaking at the Tokyo motor show, Toytota’s head of motor sport, Shigeki Tomoyama, seemed to confirm that the manufacturer would be sticking around and that they would also be looking at building a new car for the 2020/21 WEC season.

“Once things have calmed down, we will make a decision, but we will probably continue to be racing in a new top-flight class which they are looking to create,” said Tomoyama.

“We are looking to stay – and only with the goal of winning.”

With the marque still waiting for confirmation on the regulation surrounding privateer LMP1 entrants next season, the words from Tomoyama will please the ACO, who were recently let down by the news that Peugeot will not be coming back to the series at the moment.

A spokesman for Toyota Motorsport GmbH reiterated the marque’s position to Motorsport.com, “Toyota is willing to participate in WEC 2018-19, but our commitment will depend on appropriate regulations being confirmed,” he said.

“The clear target is to deliver the 2020 technical regulations before the last world council of the year and we are working hard on that,” he said.