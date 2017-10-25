Turkey WRC Return Approved After Candidate Event

Rally Turkey has been cleared to join the World Rally Championship calendar for next season, after the Rally Marmaris pilot event held last weekend was considered to be a success by the WRC Commission.

A group of delegates from the sport including the series promoter, WRC rally director Jarmo Mahonen, FIA safety delegate Michèle Mouton, plus representatives from M-Sport and Toyota GAZOO Racing all attended the candidate event, reviewing the stages, service park and general co-ordination of the rally.

“We wanted to observe a rally that is fit to take its place at the WRC’s top table,” said WRC Promoter managing director Oliver Ciesla. “The organising team at TOSFED [Turkish Motorsports Federation] delivered that and my congratulations go to them for securing a deserved place in the 2018 calendar.

“Next year’s fixture will be one of the most compact in the sport’s history. The special stages hug the coast with amazing backdrops overlooking the sea and WRC fans can look forward to stunning TV images.”

Turkey is taking the slot previously occupied by Rally Poland, which lost its place after consecutive years of safety issues blighting the event. Its place in the calendar has been moved backwards compared to Poland, being held in mid-September between the German and British rounds of the championship rather than in early July.

Orhan Avcioğlu took victory in the candidate event at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia R5, and is set for his WRC debut in this weekend’s Wales Rally GB.