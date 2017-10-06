Turvey fastest again as Valencia test ends

Oliver Turvey was fastest again as the official pre-season test at Valencia came to an end, finishing what has been a promising week for the NIO driver.

Turvey topped the timesheets on day one of the test, and repeated the feat by outpacing the Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler of Daniel Abt by just over a tenth.

Despite an eventful test that saw several offs, and contact with the barriers on the last day, Jean-Eric Vergne was able to put in the third fastest time just ahead of Felix Rosenqvist.

Sebastien Buemi slipped back to fifth having been top of the previous day’s times, and was followed by Jerome d’Ambrosio, who put in an impressive time in what looks like an improved Dragon Racing car.

Alex Lynn was in seventh, followed by the other Audi of Lucas di Grassi and the Renault e.dams of Nico Prost.

Elsewhere Tom Blomqvist continued his audition for MS&AD Andretti, but finished seven tenths off his potential team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa.

Daniel Juncandella was also given a run out in the Mahindra Racing car as a replacement for Nick Heidfeld who is in Road Atlanta for Petit Le Mans, although the Spaniard was well down the order.

And Andre Lotterer had a disappointing end to his testing schedule as he brought out the red flags at the end of the day with an off, and finished bottom of the overall standings.