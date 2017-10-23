Valtteri Bottas: “Today was a tough day for me”

Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team driver Valtteri Bottas was disappointed with his performance at the United States Grand Prix, as he struggled to make the one-stop strategy work, after battling it out with the two Scuderia Ferrari drivers.

Bottas took the chequered flag in fifth place, but that was really not the sort of result the Finn or Mercedes were hoping for.

Despite his best efforts to keep the one stop strategy viable, Bottas’ tyres began to degrade, and he was unable to put up any kind of fight against the advancing Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen, who had already made a second pit stop, and were on much faster and fresher rubber.

The Finn was forced into a second pit stop with just a few laps remaining, giving him no chance of making back the positions.

“Today was a tough day for me.

“In the first three-quarters of the race, everything was going quite well and the pace was not bad. However, I couldn’t make the one-stop strategy work with all the fighting with Sebastian and Kimi in the second stint.

“That was wearing the Soft tyres off quite a bit, they started to go and it simply was not possible to stick to just one stop.

“I tried everything I could to defend, but it was too late, so unfortunately we had to pit again.”

One positive from the weekend for Bottas however, was that Mercedes were able to seal the Constructors title for the fourth year in a row, and being able to celebrate such an amazing feat was a fantastic moment for the Finn.

“I’m still disappointed with my race, and I will need a few moments to get over it. However, I’m also happy for the Constructors’ title. It is amazing to be part of this championship-winning team.”