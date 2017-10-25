Verstappen looking to make amends for 2016 Mexico penalty

After controversially missing out on a podium place at the 2017 United States Grand Prix, Max Verstappen switches his focus to the Mexican Grand Prix where he believes that it should be possible to make it on to one of the top three steps.

“In Mexico I will try my best to get on the podium this year.” said Verstappen. “I was very close to it last year, but unfortunately in the end it didn’t work out for us.”

In 2016 both Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel lost their third place podium finishes with Verstappen being penalised five seconds for cutting a corner and unfairly maintaining an advantage, while Vettel was penalised for driving dangerously as he tried to block Daniel Ricciardo from passing.

“The track is a great venue and has a unique setting. No other track we go to has a stadium section like Mexico. It just doesn’t compare to any race track I have been to so far.

“It’s an enjoyable track but not very physical, even though it’s really quick. The fans are really passionate and loud all weekend so I’m definitely excited to get back there and race this year.”