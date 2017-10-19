VIDEO: SAFEisFAST – Corner One: Risk vs. Reward

The old saying goes, “No race has ever been won in the first turn – but a lot have been lost.”

But is that really true? A lot of positions can be gained in corner one. In our latest video, a group of top international drivers discuss their different approaches to corner one – and how they balance risk and reward.

http://SAFEisFAST.com is a free Online Driver Development program for aspiring drivers providing video tutorials as well as direct advice from today’s top racers and industry experts.

Video courtesy of SAFEisFAST.