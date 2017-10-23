Wolff proud of Mercedes achievement as German marque secure fourth title

Toto Wolff has revealed his pride as the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team secured their fourth FIA Constructors Championship titles in a row with Lewis Hamilton’s United States Grand Prix victory and Valtteri Bottas finishing in fifth place.

“The first words today go to our team – in the factories in Brackley and Brixworth, as well as the fantastic support we receive from Mercedes-Benz in Stuttgart.” said Wolff

“I am so proud of what has been achieved: winning across a rule change, something has never been done before in the sport, and doing it because every team member has dug deeper to find performance, been even more diligent on reliability and this has come together in the most special way.”

Switching his focus to the race weekend, the Austrian showed his delight at Hamilton taking another victory ahead of the two Scuderia Ferrari cars, “We had the quickest car out there in the race today – Lewis did a faultless job, picking off Sebastian and then managing his one-stop strategy to perfection.”

While Hamilton took victory it looked at times that Bottas was struggling with pace, Wolff put this down to the Finn being in traffic.

“Valtteri had a tougher time: running in dirty air meant he couldn’t convert his good pace into what would have been a deserved podium finish.

“But overall, we must be satisfied that we have got half of the job done today; one title down and one more still to win. Our target must to be to keep our foot on the gas and win each of the next three races.”