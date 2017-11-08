2018 Mercedes Will Better Suit Bottas – Niki Lauda

The Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team’s 2018 car will be designed with Valtteri Bottas’ driving style taken in to account, according to non-executive chairman Niki Lauda.

It follows a season in which Bottas initially showed good form, winning in Russia and Austria, but has somewhat tailed off in the latter stages of the season whilst his team-mate Lewis Hamilton romped to a fourth title.

According to Lauda, the reason for Bottas’ relative struggles is down to Mercedes’ W08 not suiting the Finn’s driving style, an issue that will be corrected for 2018.

“At the start, the car was suitable for both drivers,” Lauda told Finnish broadcaster C More.

“But through development it became more suitable for Lewis’ driving style.”

Lauda realises that Bottas attempted to adapt his driving style to suit the car but also admits that it’s up to the team to correct the situation for next year.

“The reason for what happened is more our fault than Valtteri’s,” said Lauda.

“The car for the coming season will suit not only Lewis’ but also Valtteri’s driving style,” he promised.