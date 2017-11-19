Alonso to take part in FIA WEC rookie test today in Bahrain

Double Formula 1 World Champion Fernando Alonso will take part in the FIA World Endurance Championship rookie test today in Bahrain as part of the Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

After weeks of speculation the Japanese manufacturer confirmed that the 36-year-old would be taking part in the test hours after the final race of the 2017 season concluded.

With Alonso already confirmed to drive at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January for the United Autosport team, the test today furthers the Spaniard’s quest to be an all-round motor sport legend, with the holy grail of the triple crown – Monaco Grand Prix victory (which he has two of), Indy 500 victory and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Alonso previously visited the Toyota factory on 7 November for a seat fitting and initial training in the simulator.

“We are very excited that Fernando will test our car.” said Hisatake Murata, Team President “When he visited us in Cologne everyone who met him could sense his enthusiasm and passion for our sport; he is a true racer.

“We very much respect his interest in different forms of motor sport and it is a pleasure to offer him this chance to drive a hybrid LMP1 car. It will be interesting to hear his feedback on the TS050 HYBRID.”