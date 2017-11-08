Andretti Would Consider Future F1 Entry with Proper Backing

Michael Andretti would be open to expanding his team into the world of Formula 1 in the future, providing there he receives backing to make it a reality.

The American is the owner of the Andretti Autosport stable that competes in the Verizon IndyCar Series, Indy Lights, Global Rallycross and FIA Formula E Championship, while the team is already expanding its presence into Australian Supercars in 2018.

Andretti himself had an ill-fated Formula 1 career back in 1993 with the McLaren Ford F1 Team alongside the legendary Ayrton Senna, which saw him finish in the points in only three of his thirteen races before he was dropped in favour of Mika Hakkinen for the final three races – ironically he left Formula 1 on the back of his best result of third in the Italian Grand Prix.

Andretti, who fielded Fernando Alonso in the Indianapolis 500 in 2017 in collaboration with McLaren, says he has previously looked into bringing his team into F1 but the plans never became a reality, but it would need a major backer to make this ambition become a reality as he would not be afford it on his own.

“Obviously it comes down to having a backer, as I can’t afford to do it myself,” said Andretti to DW Motorsport. “There’s been a few deals that started to go somewhere and then they didn’t.

“We’re always keeping our eyes open.”