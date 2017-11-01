Aston Martin Encouraged by Early Plans for 2021 Formula 1 Engines

Aston Martin remain interested in becoming a Formula 1 engine supplier after being encouraged by the plans for the direction of the 2021 power units, as were revealed on Tuesday.

The FIA met with the current engine suppliers as well as potential new suppliers, including Aston Martin, as well as Formula 1’s commercial rights holder in Paris this week to outline the new engine rules, although these still need to be fine-tuned ahead of their intended introduction in 2021.

Aston Martin has been linked with supplying Red Bull Racing, with the car manufacturer already having a link with the Milton Keynes-based team, who will be renamed Aston Martin Red Bull Racing in 2018.

Aston Martin has already brought in some staff with Formula 1 experience, with CEO Andy Palmer encouraged with the early plans, although controlling the costs are equally as important for them should they definitely join the grid.

“Aston Martin attended the recent FIA meeting and has been deeply involved through its submissions on potential solutions,” said Palmer in a statement to Motorsport.com.

“We are encouraged by the directions being taken and continue to study a potential Aston Martin solution for 2021.

“The key will be how development costs are controlled to make participation by independent engine suppliers a viable possibility.”