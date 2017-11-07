Aston Martin Lead GTE Am Standings after Shanghai Domination

Aston Martin Racing claimed a fiftieth victory since it was founded back in 2004, with Pedro Lamy, Paul Dalla Lana and Mathias Lauda claiming the GTE Am victory in the 6 Hours of Shanghai on Sunday.

The victory moves the trio to the top of the GTE Am Drivers’ Championship standings, while Aston Martin also lead the Teams’ Championship, with only the 6 Hours of Bahrain to come on 18 November.

Paul Howarth, the Team Principal of Aston Martin Racing, said the fiftieth victory is an amazing achievement, and came at the right time as Lamy, Dalla Lana and Lauda aim for the title, with the trio winning in Shanghai by more than one lap, such was their dominance to open up a ten-point lead over the #77 Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche trio of Christian Ried, Marvin Dienst and Matteo Cairoli.

“Today’s result really demonstrates the quality of this team not only in recent years, but over its entire existence since 2004,” said Howarth on AstonMartin.com. “To claim 50 victories is a fantastic achievement and comes at an exceptionally important time as we pursue the 2017 GTE AM championship.

“That was a fantastic performance from Pedro, Mat and Paul, who were both consistently quick and clean out on track. We now need to keep our heads down, provide a similar result in Bahrain and secure both GTE Am titles and make sure we provide the current V8 Vantage GTE with a final win in the GTE Pro class.”