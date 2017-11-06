Brendon Hartley: “I’m starting to feel at home in the F1 paddock”

Brendon Hartley continues his extremely busy end to 2017 with his third Grand Prix weekend, this time at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, the venue for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The New Zealander, who last weekend clinched the LMP1 FIA World Endurance Championship Drivers’ title with Porsche LMP Team team-mates Earl Bamber and Timo Bernhard, will link-up with Frenchman Pierre Gasly for the race in Brazil this weekend for Scuderia Toro Rosso, and Hartley has one eye on his first points finish of his Formula 1 career on Sunday.

Hartley has raced in three different categories since the beginning of October, with races in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, FIA World Endurance Championship and Formula 1, but he is eager to keep racing and experience the Interlagos circuit for the first time since 2014.

“I’m very happy to be heading to Brazil with Toro Rosso,” said Hartley. “With the help of the team I made big progress in Mexico and I’m confident that, with a little bit more luck than last time out, we can fight for points.

“I’m starting to feel at home in the F1 paddock and Sao Paulo is a track I enjoyed and know quite well from when I raced there back in 2014 for the final round of the FIA WEC Championship.

“So, all in all, I definitely look forward to my third race weekend in Formula 1 and what will be my fifth race weekend in a row!”