Bruno Senna: “The team is coming together better and better”

The #31 Vaillante Rebellion will start the 6 Hours of Shanghai from LMP2 pole position, the first time the Oreca 07 of Bruno Senna, Julien Canal and Nicolas Prost have started from the front of the class in 2017.

Senna and Canal took responsibility for Qualifying on Saturday, with the Brazilian setting the best lap time of the class of 1:48.509s, before the Frenchman took over to set a time of 1:49.926s.

The average of 1:49.217s was more than enough to see them take top spot, with the #26 G-Drive Racing Oreca of Roman Rusinov, Léo Roussel and Nico Müller by 0.255 seconds.

“Fantastic result to be on Pole for the first time this season,” said Senna. “The team is coming together better and better all the time and the results have been very strong for us the 2nd half of the year!

“We’ll try to reduce the points gap to #38 tomorrow!”

Senna and Canal are just ten points behind the #38 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca of Ho-Pin Tung, Thomas Laurent and Oliver Jarvis heading into the penultimate round of the year, and Frenchman Canal is hoping to close the gap to the championship leaders on Sunday.

“It’s a great chance to get closer to the championship,” said Canal. “I’m really happy with my lap in the qualifying session.

“Bruno did once again a great job and I’m still pleased to work with him, with Nico and the rest of the team! I’m sure if we keep pushing we will be able to do the same thing to Bahrain.”