Calderón to make Formula V8 3.5 debut in Bahrain Finale

Tatiana Calderón will race RP Motorsport’s third car in the season finale of the World Series Formula V8 3.5 championship this weekend in Bahrain.

The 24-year-old, a development driver for the Sauber F1 Team, will make her series debut at the Bahrain International Circuit, joining Roy Nissany and Yu Kanamaru in an expanded line-up for the final two races of the season.

“I’m very much looking forward to competing in Bahrain in the Formula V8 3.5 World Series,” said Calderón, who’s primary campaign in 2017 has been the GP3 Series with DAMS.

“It’s a great car to drive and Bahrain is one of my favourite tracks; it went well when I raced there in MRF two years ago, and I also raced with RP in F3.

“It will be my first race with a pit stop, which will be interesting, and the Michelin tyre is also quite a bit different to the Pirelli rubber I am used to in GP3. There will be a lot of things to learn but it will be a useful experience and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

RP Motorsport team principal, Fabio Pampado, says he is happy to have Calderón back in the team after the driver paired with the team for some races of the 2016 EuroFormula Open championship, which included a podium finish at the Red Bull Ring.

“We are very happy to have Tatiana back in the Team, this time in a more powerful car,” said Pampado.

“We have very good memories of what we achieved together in the EuroFormula Open F3 last year and we are very excited and motivated to achieve good results to close the year on a high.”