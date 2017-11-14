Carlos Sainz Jr.: “We Were Lacking a Bit of Pace”

Carlos Sainz Jr. was disappointed not to score any points at the Brazilian Grand Prix but acknowledged his Reanult Sport Formula 1 Team lacked the pace.

The Spaniard started eighth but dropped a place at the start after losing out to Felipe Massa in the first corner.

Sainz Jr. was behind his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg for the whole of the race and unable to move up into the points.

“I had a very good start but unfortunately I did get a bit of damage to my floor after being pushed wide by Felipe.” said Sainz Jr. “After that, I had a super-quick pit stop from my guys but there wasn’t much we could do to work up the order as it was pretty much a procession.”

Sainz Jr., like Hulkenberg, complained about the lack of pace from the Renault around the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace but was pleased to get more laps done for his new team as he looks ahead to the season finale.

“The car felt okay today but we were lacking a bit of pace.” said Sainz Jr. “However, I would say the race was quite positive as I made a good start and I was able to accumulate another 71 valuable laps in the car.

“Just one more race to go and I’ll be going all out for points in Abu Dhabi as I was disappointed not to score here.”