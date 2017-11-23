Cetilar Villorba Corse continues in ELMS, plans 2018 Le Mans outing

The Cetilar Villorba Corse team has announced that it will remain in the European Le Mans Series for 2018, and is also planning on making another appearance at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Having joined the ELMS field last year, becoming one of four teams to run Dallara’s brand new P217 car, the Italian Pharmanutra-backed Villorba Corse team placed ninth overall in the LMP2 standings thanks to the efforts of the driving lineup consisting of Andrea Belicchi, Roberto Lacorte and Giorgio Sernagiotto.

The trio also placed seventh in the LMP2 category in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, taking ninth place overall.

Although the team is yet to announce drivers, Cetilar Villorba Corse is also considering an expansion to a second car for 2018, both of which are expected to be formally announced at the 2017 Bologna Motor Show in December.

“After a very positive 2017 season, we are asked to confirm great results,” said team principal Raimondo Amadio.

“Our task will be even more difficult because, apart from Le Mans which is always a very challenging event, the 2018 ELMS will be even more demanding.

“It is true that last season we learnt a lot, but in 2018 the general level will be higher, also with the effect of the new WEC which became a two-year series.

“We are working hard on some evolution regarding different aspects: the team itself and the car. This is why we believe we can still improve our performances.”

Cetilar Villorba Corse managed two best finishes of fifth place in last year’s edition of ELMS, achieving them in the team’s home round at Monza and the season finale at Portimão.